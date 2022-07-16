Cody as hungry as ever as biggest title challenge awaits Kilkenny

The years always seem to fly by and that is certainly the case for Kilkenny manager Brian Cody as, barring a draw, on Sunday he will conclude his 24th year in charge of the Cats.

Quite the milestone indeed and even more noteworthy is the fact that it will be his 17th final during his tenure with the only defeats in that time coming against Cork (1999), Cork (2004), Tipperary (2010), Tipperary (2016) and Tipperary (2019).

Just the two counties have had it over Cody and Kilkenny on All-Ireland final day, with Limerick looking to join that list this weekend.

The James Stephens man has guided his county to 11 All-Ireland titles with the likes of Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Offaly, Limerick, Galway and Clare all falling to the Cats on the biggest day in the hurling calendar but crucially the last victory came back in 2015.

For many, a 12th success in 2022 would rank as one of Cody’s biggest achievements as Kilkenny manager, with a once in a generation Limerick team eyeing a third title on the trot and a fourth in five years.

The type of stats that are usually reserved for the likes of Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary and in some ways it makes their rise all the more meaningful.

Another win on Sunday would put the Shannonsiders right up there with some of the great Kilkenny teams.

A big challenge lies in store for the Cats but as a county they never take a backward step and Cody is as enthusiastic as ever when looking ahead to the final.

“I’m not any more excited than I would be in any other year but if we were to win then that certainly would be exciting,” Cody said with a grin on his face.

He added: “I’m very much focussed on how the game may go on Sunday.

“I don’t think about our lack of success and we love to be involved every year.



“The reality too is that we have been beaten in the All-Ireland semi-finals in the last two years so we have been very close to getting to a final and even last year it was only in extra-time when we lost out to Cork.

“So it’s not as if we’ve been completely off the radar the last few years,” he added. “We’ve been competitive without being successful.”

Kilkenny are coming into the game as big underdogs but that’s not something that overly surprises Cody seeing as they are up against a team who are looking to continue their hurling domination.

“Not only are we coming in as underdogs, but we were also not considered of having any chance of being in the All-Ireland final this year,” he said.

“Someone told me recently that we were 12-1 after Cork beat us in the National League semi-final. That wouldn’t suggest there was a big expectation for the team to reach the final, so maybe it’s a surprise.

“I’m just glad that we are there and I’ve no problem with not being fancied.

“We are beyond where a lot of people expected us to be so understandably Limerick are favourites.

“I’ve always had great faith and belief in the team as well as great trust so I’d always be thinking that we have a chance - and, of course, we have a chance.



“That’s the way I am too. I’m always positive on things but it is a phenomenal challenge in reality.

“I suppose it’s the greatest challenge that a Kilkenny team has faced in a long time when you take into account where we are coming from, where they have been and where they are currently.”

Kilkenny will be looking for a first All-Ireland title since 2015. Kilkenny boss Brian Cody admitted that the Limerick challenge is one of the biggest he’s faced during his time as manager. Picture: Sportsfile

Kilkenny haven’t played Limerick since they beat them in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final so the pairing is rather fresh.

The Kilkenny manager knows that to repeat that result will require a big performance against a team that has excelled in the three years since, remaining unbeaten in championship hurling.

“It’s been a while since we’ve played Limerick but what they’ve done over the last few years has been on a different level to what we’ve been doing obviously and they have been the champions over the last two years,” Cody said.

“They are a top quality side who have all the ingredients that any great team wants.

“There’s always five or six teams in contention to win an All-Ireland but Limerick have really came together as a team since we played them in 2019. The type of physical power that they have has been very impressive.”

One area that Limerick definitely have the upper hand on this Kilkenny team is in the All-Ireland final experience stakes.

Despite appearing in a final only three years ago, a large number of Kilkenny players will be experiencing a final for the first time including Mikey Butler, Mikey Carey, Cian Kenny, Eoin Cody, Martin Keoghan, Alan Murphy and David Blanchfield.

Five of those players started in the semi-final victory over Clare so it is almost a new Kilkenny team.

“We have seven or eight players that will be playing in their first All-Ireland final even though we only played in one a few years ago - that’s how new our team is,” the Kilkenny boss admitted.

“That inexperience has to be an advantage to Limerick but again that doesn’t bother me either; they are the players we have and I have great faith and trust in them. They showed in the semi-final victory over Clare why I do have some much trust in them.

“We just have to prepare the players as best as we can and there is a build-up to the final, but once the warm-up is over and the game starts, suddenly you are back and you are playing hurling.

“Regardless of where you are and even though there is a big crowd there, once the ball is thrown-in it’s game on and that’s the great thing about it.

“Some players may not come through an occasion like that while others just rise to it and are inspired by it all.”

One player that is certainly used to the big occasion is TJ Reid.

The Shamrocks supremo only got married earlier in the year between the club and intercounty campaigns while he also trudged on with a long-term groin injury.

As he gets set to line up in another All-Ireland decider, the 34-year-old will be hoping to claim an eighth winners medal. The way he’s been able to maintain his form at the top of the game drew huge acclaim from his manager.

“The thing people forget about TJ Reid is that he loves the game,” said Cody. “He’s obsessed by it in many ways. He’s a terrific player but it’s his attitude and workrate that sets him apart.

“The success of the Shamrocks over the last few years has meant that TJ has been on the go for nearly 12 months of the year and he just hasn’t had a break.

“He had an injury right through the club championship this year and when he came back in with us he just wasn’t right from an injury point of view so he needed the time to take a break.

“His ambition to get back was top class and he’s a remarkable player for sure.”

That remarkable player will be key if the Cats are to bring home the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Sunday.