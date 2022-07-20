Search

20 Jul 2022

All-Ireland Hurling Final Talking Points

Limerick 1-31 Kilkenny 2-26

All-Ireland Hurling Final Talking Points

Adrian Mullen tussles for possession with Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

20 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

MAIN MAN
Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)
The Limerick wing forward produced one of the great All-Ireland final performances as he scored 1-5 from play and after scoring 2-2 in last year’s decider it showed what a big game player he is. Kilkenny very much died on their shield though and while the defeat will be tough to take, the likes of TJ Reid, Huw Lawlor, Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan all brought the challenge to the champions.

TURNING POINT
When Richie Hogan equalised with a superb point in the 64th minute, it looked as if Kilkenny may dig out the victory but the Limerick response was emphatic as they knocked over the following five points with Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Gearoid Hegarty, Conor Boylan and Cathal O’Neill all finding the target.

TALKING POINT
While Kilkenny’s wait for an All-Ireland title goes on, there can be no qualms about the performance of Brian Cody’s team. Remarkably the Kilkenny final total of 2-26 ranks as the highest score to be beaten in an All-Ireland final and in a sense that tells its own story.

WHAT NOW?
It’s a third title on the trot for Limerick and a fourth All-Ireland in five years and this was possibly their best win while Kilkenny must go away and lick their wounds before the beginning of the club championship.

Attendance
Full house!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media