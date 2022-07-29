Fine Art and Hot Glass at Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival

Jerpoint Glass Studio is hosting a joint exhibition with ceramic artist Jane Jermyn and printmaker Stephen Vaughan as part of the Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival.

The exhibition, entitled Natural Traces runs from July 30 until August 31 in the Glass Attic Gallery at Jerpoint Glass Studio and is open, free of charge to everyone.

Involved in Craft and Fine Art since 1989, Stephen Vaughan is a prolific and acclaimed printmaker whose work can be seen through numerous National and International exhibitions. His pieces use a variety of traditional intaglio printing techniques, incorporating etching, examines the varied landscapes and environments that mankind inhabits. Elements within the prints reference architectural forms, representing the structures that man has created for civilisations and a functional society. Compositional elements that are organic or, apparently chaotic, portray an oppositional viewpoint and explores the theme of nature as an adversary to human enterprise.

Jane Jermyn has been a practising artist since 1998 and has since achieved worldwide recognition in the field of ceramic arts with her work exhibited in prestigious galleries in China, Slovenia, Turkey, India, Italy and many more. Jane uses a combination of techniques which include the old east-European Obvara technique as well as the self-developed wet-firing method to create organic forms resembling plant shapes with a strong emphasis on nuances of tone, textures and shapes.

Nicolas Picchi, Marketing Manager at Jerpoint Glass Studio, commented,

“We are delighted to be part of the Alternative Kilkenny Arts festival and welcome such acclaimed local artists. We would like to thank Declan Rice from Leader for taking the time to officially open the exhibition. We hope everyone in Kilkenny will visit the exhibition Natural Traces and pop into the glassblowing studio while they are here.”

The exhibition was opened by Declan Rice, CEO, Kilkenny Leader Partnership at a private viewing on Friday, July 29. Jerpoint Glass wishes to acknowledge the ongoing support of Kilkenny Leader Partnership.

Natural Traces runs until August the 31st in the Glass Attic Gallery at Jerpoint Glass Studio. Entry is free and no booking is required. Jerpoint Glass is also inviting visitors to the studio to discover the magic of glass blowing. Guests are welcome to get up close and personal with the glassblowers and take a look at Jerpoint’s glass-blowers shaping molten glass in the adjacent glassblowing studio.

General information

Gallery Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm | Sunday 12 to 5pm

Glass-blowing studio opening hours: Monday to Thursday 10am to 4pm | Friday 10am to 1pm

Address: Jerpoint Glass Studio, Stoneyford, County Kilkenny, R95WN67