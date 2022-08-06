IFA welcomes Minister’s plan to include horse farmers in TAMS Scheme

IFA Horse Project Team Chair Richard Kennedy has welcomed comments made by the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue at the recent launch of the Dublin Horse Show, that he plans to include investments in the equine sector under TAMS in the next CAP regime beginning in January 2023.



“The IFA Horse Project Team along with the full IFA Executive and leadership have fully supported the inclusion of horse farmers in the TAMS scheme and I am delighted to hear the comments by the Minister,” Richard Kennedy said.



“Farmers involved in breeding and rearing horses require assistance and they should be able to avail of TAMS grant funding and it is only correct that the omission of this sector of Irish agriculture is now going to be corrected in the next CAP,” he said.



“IFA are ready and willing to engage with The Department of Agriculture officials regarding on investment requirements on horse farms and ensuring that all genuine farmers with horses have the opportunity to avail of these TAMS supports,” he added.



The average farmer breeder in Ireland has five mares or less and it is this cohort of farmers that produce the majority of our thoroughbred and sporthorse bloodstock and maintain the equine industry.



The horse sector is an integral farming activity throughout every country in rural Ireland and makes a contribution of €2 billion to our economy.

“There has been an ongoing campaign over the past year to get to the point where horse farmers could avail of supports in the same way as other farmers can under the TAMS on farm investment scheme.



“Members of the IFA Horse Project Team, along with many other grassroot IFA members have helped put the case to our politicians to get equine included and it is great news to hear the Minister state that he intends this to happen under the next CAP,” Mr Kennedy concluded.