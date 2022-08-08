Tributes paid to respected doctor who died following accident - Kilkenny Live

Colleagues and friends have paid tribute to the late Dr Frank O’Dwyer who died following an accident at the Tour de Kilkenny road race.

A spokesperson for St Luke’s Hospital said the management and staff of are ‘deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely passing of their respected colleague and friend’ who is remembered as ‘a dedicated and valued member of our team who provided professional compassionate care to many of the citizens in Carlow and Kilkenny’.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Teresa and all the family, along with his many friends at this very difficult time.”

Niall Kavanagh, Chair of the Department of Anaesthetics at said: “A better doctor, a better gentleman, a better colleague, we, the staff in St Luke’s will likely never have again. The people of Carlow/Kilkenny have lost a gentle giant.”

Mr O’Dwyer was a member of the Marble City Cyclers and died on August 2 following an accident during the Tour de Kilkenny on July 30.

Members have expressed their ‘sincere sadness and shock’ over his death.

The funeral Mass of the late Dr Frank O’Dwyer took place last Saturday at St Canice’s Church in Kilkenny.