Search

11 Aug 2022

Kilkenny super subs Prendergast and O’Dwyer live out perfect dream

Super subs Prendergast and O’Dwyer live out perfect dream

The Kilkenny team celebrate with the O’ Duffy Cup

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

11 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

In the build up to Sunday’s All-Ireland final, Kilkenny captain Aoife Prendergast spoke about planning to push for a starting spot on the team and making an impact.

While the Dicksboro star didn’t achieve the first aim, the second one certainly went her way as she emerged from the bench to play a big role in the win.

The 25-year-old became the second player from Dicksboro to captain the Cats to All-Ireland success after Lucinda Gahan did similar after defeating Galway in 2020.

Prendergast spoke about how she dreamt of lifting the cup and how it became a reality.

“It was an unbelievable feeling going up to get the cup,” she said.

“As Brian (Dowling) said it’s a special bunch of players and a special management team in that dressing-room. To be the one to climb the Hogan Stand and receive the cup in front of all those supporters is something I’ve dreamt of forever and I wasn’t sure if it would ever happen or not and I’m just grateful to be the one to do it.”

Prendergast also went through the process in the team as Ashling Thompson threatened to send the game to a replay.
Luck

“At the end of the game you just have to hope for the best and as Brian Dowling said you need a bit of luck too. We kept the pressure on and it’s a great group of girls that don’t give up until the final whistle so even a bit of pressure in Ashling’s Thompson’s eyeline may have worked and that’s what we done.

“Thankfully it was enough to get us over the line in the end.”

Kilkenny may have only used two subs on the day but both of them had a huge impact and nobody will be forgetting Sophie O’Dwyer’s name anytime soon as the James Stephens star pounced to net the crucial goal.

O’Dwyer took the decision to drop herself from the Kilkenny intermediate squad in the hope of making a mark with the senior team and her inner belief certainly worked out in the end.

“It’s absolutely amazing and it’s one of the best feelings ever, I’m absolutely delighted,” she said.

“It’s very special as we get the chance to celebrate with our friends and family.

“We knew that our backs were going to be against the wall at different stages of the match but the sheer workrate of everyone gave us a chance of getting over the line and thankfully all the girls were fantastic.

“The goal was a rebound and if I missed it I would have been in trouble so I’ll take it,” a delighted O’Dwyer said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media