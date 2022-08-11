Clara appeal sees senior league defeat to Tullaroan overturned

Tullaroan's recent victory over Clara in the St Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling League has been squashed after a successful appeal by the Clara club.
After the Group A clash appeared to end in a draw last Saturday evening, it later transpired that Tullaroan were awarded a 0-24 to 2-17 victory.
This went against the opinion of most people that were in attendance at St John's Park and while referee Gay Rafter did miscalculate on the night, the use of video evidence has ensured that the game is now a draw (0-24 to 2-18)
The result may yet be a crucial one with both sides sitting joint top of the group with three points each.
The two teams continue their campaign this weekend with Clara meeting Erins Own in Muckalee on Saturday at 12.30 while Tullaroan face Mullinavat in Hugginstown on Sunday at 1pm.
Tadhg O’Dwyer (James Stephens) finds himself at the centre of some Graigue-Ballycallan attention during their senior hurling league game in Danesfort. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.