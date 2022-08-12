Daly earns Irish call up as Kilkenny Harriers head for League Finals

Molly Daly has been selected to run for Ireland at an international competition.

The Kilkenny City Harriers (KCH) starlet was one of 43 athletes selected by the Athletics Ireland juvenile committee to compete in the under-15 and under-17 competitions at the AAA in Bedford at the end of August.

Daly will run in the 200m competition and will be hoping to match her effort at the National Track & Field championships, where she won the under-15 event.

Meanwhile KCH have qualified for Sunday’s National League Division One final.

The Harriers will head to Tullamore hoping to blood some of their younger athletes, building experience and club camaraderie.

“We’re delighted with the effort from all the lads to qualify for the final,” said team manager Jack Manning.

“With the reset in points for the final it’s all to play for. It’s a great event and brilliant to get to take part as a team.

"Hopefully we can get big support travelling to Tullamore and bring back National League glory once again.”

The KCH team will include Manning, Alex Cullen and Aaron Barron.