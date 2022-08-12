Gardaí at incident in Kilkenny City as roof cladding collapses

The junction at New Street and Ormonde Street remains closed
Gardaí, Kilkenny Fire Service and council staff are at the scene of an incident at New Street in Kilkenny City.
The roof cladding from the arch leaving Ormonde Street has collapsed. It is understood that no one was injured in the incident.
The junction is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.
