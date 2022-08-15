Over €300,000 for eight community projects in Kilkenny

Deputy John McGuinness has this morning confirmed that Kilkenny will be awarded a total of €325,521 in funding for community projects.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced the funding as part of a €7.4 million allocation in funding to support 175 community projects nationwide.

Sports Clubs, Schools and Community Groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including Outdoor Cinemas, Astro-Turfs, Sensory Gardens, Hurling Walls, Basketball Courts, Walkways, Public Toilets, Community Gyms, Renovations to old Handball Alleys and much more.

The funding is being provided as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Welcoming the news, Deputy John McGuinness said, “this funding will see eight projects in County Kilkenny receive funding including €50,000 for Skeoughvosteen Community Centre and GAA Club, for the extension of existing building to provide outdoor public and wheelchair accessible public toilets. There is €50,000 for an astro turf upgrade at St. Martins GAA Club, €50,000 for Windgap Community Development for parking facilities to be provided and so on.

Other Kilkenny projects to receive funding include: Listerlin Public Lighting (€21,375), Muckalee Community Centre Ltd (€26,993), Kilmoganny GAA Club (€40,663), Naomh Aodhan Handball (€45,550) and Galmoy Community Hall (€42,000).

“It's very positive news as it will see these projects progress and build upon the great successes they have already had. I’m delighted to welcome the news and see the support continue for these groups,” he said.