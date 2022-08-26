All Round' to Gowran for some fun

A frenetic summer of games will come to a close shortly as Gowran gets ready to host the finals of their popular rounders tournament.

The competition, the idea of the Young Irelands Healthy Club officers, has seen 16 local teams of all ages battle it out to be crowned champions.

Named after local areas the final four teams - Rockfield, The Steeples, Scart and Clashwilliam United - met in the semi-finals on Thursday with the grand final set for Saturday, September 3.

The big game will form the centrepiece of a family fun afternoon in Gowran.

The tournament has helped to pull the community together for fun after the isolation of Covid.

The day of the final will have face painting and fun events for children, as well as musical entertainment, the weekly free fruit stand and a barbecue by resident chef Liam Walsh.

The rounders final, which will start at 3.15pm, will have commentary from Michael O’Leary.

All are invited out to Gowran for what promises to be a great day of fun.