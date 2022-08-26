Latest homeless figures for Kilkenny revealed

There were 39 people recorded as being homeless in Kilkenny during the last full week of July, according to the latest Homeless Report from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
This figure remains unchanged from the previous report (39) and places Kilkenny as the fourth-highest county for individual homelessness in the South-East, behind Waterford (73), Tipperary (56) and Wexford (47).
Only Carlow (35) recorded fewer cases in the region.
The Department report defines homeless persons as being ‘accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities’.
The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.
The final of the Gowran rounders tournament, which attracted 16 teams, will be held on Saturday, September 3
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.