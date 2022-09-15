End of the line? Buggy's bus service between Kilkenny - Castlecomer - Ballyragget to cease

Bus services between Kilkenny-Castlecomer, and Kilkenny-Ballyragget, operated by Buggy's Coaches are to be suspended indefinitely from tomorrow (Friday, September 16).

It's the first time the service will not run in the company's 72-year history, with the route running continuously since 1950. It's due to soaring operating costs - mostly taxes - with no additional funding forthcoming from Government.

“We have been in discussions with the Dept of Transport for months and they inform us that there is no funding available now or proposed to any private bus service and they have many people like ourselves who have to suspend operations due to the cost of operation being now much greater than revenue," said Denis Buggy.

Mr Buggy said the company has also spoken with other providers who are downsizing, with some halving their routes to try and stay in business.

“We will continue to operate tours and day trips for our clients and the company will continue in this area following the sale of the local bus fleet," Mr Buggy says.

The company is to offer free transport to all customers tomorrow (Friday) as a thank-you and 'goodbye for now' to all.