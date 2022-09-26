Search

26 Sept 2022

Gardaí issue witness appeal following death of Kilkenny man

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following tragic death of Kilkenny man

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

26 Sept 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Naas are currently appealing for witnesses following the death of a Kilkenny man in a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 motorway in County Kildare.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 4am last Saturday after a male pedestrian in his mid-20s was struck by a car traveling northbound on the M7 between J11 and J10 near Naas.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of gardaí and emergency services to make contact with them.

They are also asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in hours prior to the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

