27 Sept 2022

Iconic Media Group set to acquire The Mayo News

Iconic Media

File picture: Iconic Media

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

27 Sept 2022 11:39 AM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Iconic Media Group and The Mayo News have announced that agreement in principle, subject to normal regulatory approvals and clearance, has been reached to purchase the Westport-based local newspaper. 

The Mayo News is one of the longest established newspapers in the country, having been established in 1892. The paper has a proud history of serving the local community with its efforts being recognised by a host of awards including the prestigious European Local Newspaper of The Year prize twice, in 2007 and 2014. 

The paper had been in the ownership of Joseph Berry since the late 80s until his passing in 2004, when his son Dermot Berry took over.

“This was a difficult decision for me but ultimately in the current environment I feel that the future of the paper and the fantastic staff will be better served by being part of a larger publishing group with the resources to take the brand forward," said Managing Director Dermot Berry .

"I have been impressed by the progress that Iconic have made over the last few years, especially with digital, so I feel that it’s going to a good home.  I would like to express my thanks to all of the staff that have done such a brilliant job over the years, I feel confident that they will find an environment in which they can develop and flourish with Iconic”.

Iconic Media Group’s Malcolm Denmark said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming The Mayo News to the Iconic family. It will be an honour to take over the stewardship of such a quality title, and one that fits our publishing ethos.  We look forward to providing more news content to the Mayo community. We have exciting plans for the future of both the newspaper and website."

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

