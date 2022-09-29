Kilkenny man dies following UK road collision

Hampshire Constabulary in the UK have confirmed the name of the man who died following a collision in Headbourne Worthy as Robert Myers (39) from Kilkenny.

In a statement released today, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the following details:

"We are now in a position to confirm the name of the man who died following a collision in Headbourne Worthy.

"The collision, which happened on Down Farm Lane just after 2.10pm on Sunday, 18 September, involved a pedestrian and a black BMW.

"The pedestrian Robert Myers, 39, from, Kilkenny, Ireland, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he sadly he died of his injuries on Tuesday, 21 September.

"Private Robert Myers was a member of the Royal Logistics Corps, based at Worthy Down.

"His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have paid tribute to him following his death.

"They said: “Son, brother, friend, comrade. Robert is greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

“In life, Robert pursued new opportunities and found his happiness and fulfilment. In death, Robert gave the greatest gift, a chance at life to four people through organ donation.

"Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing. Police Sergeant Spencer Wragg of the Roads Policing Unit said: “There was a moto cross event nearby at the time of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision but may have left prior to police arrival to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44220380622."