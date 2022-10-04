Get ready to celebrate Kilkenny Day on Sunday

Kilkenny Day is a celebration of all things Kilkenny, bringing the communities of Kilkenny City and county together to have fun, laugh, dance, connect and remember everything that makes Kilkenny a special place to be!

Kilkenny Day takes place this year on October 9 with much of the city-based entertainment focusing on Canal area in the heart of the city. Kicking off at 1pm and continuing until 6pm, this will be a jam-packed free family fun day, with entertainment for everyone.

Crowds will be greeted with a live performance by Maracatu Ilha Brilhante, a Brazilian percussion band. Starting at the historic bandstand along the Canal Walk, people can interact with the animals from Nore Valley’s Pet Farm, watch Monsieur Gusto’s family performance, marvel at stilt-walkers and jugglers entertainment and enjoy interactive plate spinning, traditional family games such as hook-a-duck and take a spin on some amusements, while snacking on popcorn and candyfloss as they stroll around.

A few minutes’ walk away, there will be a live performance from the incredible Code of Behaviour, an Irish brass band, at 2pm on Canal Square. With a mix of pop, jazz and other genres, Code of Behaviour are known for getting their audiences up and dancing. The other groups, including will perform on the day with the support of the Live Local Public Performance Scheme, funded by Minister Catherine Martin’s Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

This year will feature a memorable moment for Kilkenny as a very special sculpture, featuring Adam King’s legendary, ‘Virtual Hug’ will be unveiled by Adam and special guest, Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald. The public will be led along the Canal Walk by Adam’s dance group for the unveiling at 3pm on the day. This permanent feature will serve as a reminder of how the people of the city and county stayed strong and connected during difficult times and will provide a place to reflect and contemplate.

To celebrate the county on Kilkenny Day 2022, many historical sites and fun experiences will open their doors free-of-charge for all to explore and enjoy on the day. Kilkenny Day offers the chance to explore their own county and take a tour around Kilkenny Castle, visit the Coal Mining Museum in Castlecomer’s Discovery Park or walk in nature with the scenic views at Woodstock in Inistioge.

FOR MORE

For information and a list of the free sites on the day can be found on visitkilkenny.ie.

People are asked to dress up in their black and amber, to get out and enjoy the day and make some lasting memories in their local city and county towns!