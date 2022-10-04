ALERT: Large area in Kilkenny to be without water tonight

Due to a burst water main, a large area of County Kilkenny will be without running water overnight.
Areas affected will be Annamult, Danesfort, Ennisnag, Kilbline, Dungarvan, Kilmanahan, Gowran Road, Bishops Lough, Carn Lane and Bennettsbridge.
Water will be switched off tonight Tuesday (October 4) at 9pm.
It will be switched back on tomorrow Wednesday (October 7) at 7am.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Dr. Tony Holohan - Adjunct Full Professor of Public Health, UCD and Board Member, Irish Hospice Foundation and Jean Callanan - Chair, Irish Hospice Foundation
Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne pictured with the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.