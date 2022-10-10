Close encounter for one Kilkenny motorist as warning issued over love-crazed deer

A motorist driving in Kilkenny had a surprise encounter with a deer recently as multiple agencies continue to warn about the potential dangers of roaming deer.

"Came across this big fellow between Gowran and Clashwilliam Cross," Brian Ireland said.

"Be careful folks they are on the move."

It is currently deer rutting season and male fallow deer are known to be unpredictable at this time of year, often traveling several miles a day in search of a mate, crossing roads in the process.

The Irish Deer Commission have asked road users to be aware that the most common times for deer to roam are at dawn and dusk, which coincides with the morning and evening rush-hours in October.

Drivers should beware of deer causing fatal accidents by bolting across roads.

A road safety official has urged motorists to be cautious and drive a little slower at this time of the year, especially on rural and semi-rural roads.

Drivers should also be prepared to stop but are being asked never to swerve as you could hit another obstacle or vehicle.

The advice is to dip your headlights when you see a deer as full beam lights may cause the animal to freeze.

If one deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, others may follow, so stay aware.