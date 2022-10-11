Kilkenny commuters impacted by 20km tailbacks following crash

FILE PHOTO
Traffic built up for around 20km on the M7 northbound following a crash near Naas this morning, impacting the many Kilkenny commuters to Dublin and the wider region.
The collision happened after 8.30am.
Vehicles were at a standstill between Junction 10 and 11 and Kildare Village exit (Junction 13).
A 25 minute delay is still being reported at the scene (as of 10am).
Traffic also built up on the M9 northbound and Kilcullen and Newbridge towns are experiencing extra traffic as motorists diverted off the motorway.
Philip Cushen of Cushendale wins Irish Made Award celebrating his lifelong contribution to Irish craft
Local councillors signing a book of condolences at City Hall in Kilkenny today. An online book has also been opened - see link below
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.