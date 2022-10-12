Search

12 Oct 2022

The reason why Ukraine families in Laois were moved on to Kilkenny

The reason why Ukraine families in Laois were moved on to Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Oct 2022 12:29 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

In late September, a group of Ukrainian families were forced to leave their temporary Laois homes.

In all, eight families who came to Ireland to escape the war by Russia, were requested to pack up and move to other temporary accommodation in Kilkenny.

They were only given less than two days notice by the Department of Children, a move that "shocked and horrified" Laois Integration Network. 

The families vacated houses that had been bought and furnished for another group of non-nationals seeking refuge in Ireland, Direct Provision residents.

Plans for new nursing home in Kilkenny refused

The Dídean chairman is Mountrath based businessman Ed Dunne. He formed Dídean housing body in 2019 to offer an alternative to Direct Provision centres which house people seeking refugee status in Ireland.

Mr Dunne confirmed the detail to the Leinster Express/Laois Live.

He said he cannot comment on the situation of the Ukraine families forced to leave the houses so suddenly, including children leaving schools and parents leaving jobs. They are offered shared accommodation in Kilkenny as an only option.

"Unfortunately we are not in a position to comment on the move of residents to Kilkenny given our contractual obligations, specifically clauses re confidentiality.

Major plans for one of the most historic homes in Kilkenny

"Dídean has no control over the moving on of residents other than the provision of social care supports aimed at helping them seek independent accommodation," the chairman said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media