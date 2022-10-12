Major plans for one of the most historic homes in Kilkenny

A charitable foundation whose purpose is to make a difference in the world by giving to those in need and saving lives is to turn one of county Kilkenny's most famous old houses into a retreat centre.

Kilfane House, just outside Thomastown on the road to Gowran, has been empty for a number of years and was sold to the Seraph Foundation who want to develop a sanctuary there.

The Seraph Foundation has received planning permission from Kilkenny County Council for a change of use of Kilfane House from a residential dwelling to a guest house to provide a 2-storey guest accommodation building containing 24 en-suite bedrooms with central common areas and leisure facilities within rooftop pavilion.

The approved application also sought to construct a pedestrian bridge on the site and landscaping works.

It will allow Lorna Byrne of the foundation to continue and deepen her work in encouraging, inspiring and accompanying people in spiritual growth.

Lorna wants to create a holistic healing and spiritual retreat and event centre there including accommodation and support services, promotion of spiritual development and educational activities, sustainable organic farming and natural habitat regeneration

"Our journey is only beginning and needs support. The project is extensive and requires further funding, voluntary skilled labour, decorating and furnishing. Regardless of your ability, ideas or age, we warmly welcome your support in this journey," she said on the foundation's website.

Ironically, it is said that the devil appeared in the house during a card game there in the 18th century when the property was owned by Sir John Power.

The foundation has already received planning permission for a major renovation of the gate lodge at Kilfane House which was once owned by an American lawyer who represented the estate of Margaret Mitchell who wrote Gone With The Wind.