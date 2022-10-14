Fundraiser set up to help Kilkenny woman with 'the biggest heart'

A fundraiser has recently been set up for a Kilkenny woman by her family after she experienced a life-altering medical ordeal.

Back in June, Jackie Falsey Molloy set out for the Mater in Dublin for an operation to help with pains she was having in her back and legs.

During the operation things didn't go as planned, she experienced 4 spinal strokes and things then went from bad to worse from there.

She was put into a medically induced coma to deal with the trauma and her family weren't sure if they would ever get to see her or speak to her again.

Thankfully, Jackie pulled through and woke up to see her loving husband Mush and two sons Craig and Aaron waiting patiently for her.

She then got hit with more tragic news in that she had suffered so much trauma during her operation that she was paralysed from the waist down.

This was a killer blow for Jackie and her family as anyone that knows her knows that she is so full of life and usually the one running around caring for everyone else.

"She has the biggest heart of anyone that I know," Jackie's nephew said, 'so I am asking for people to please help and support her in her new journey'.

The family home is going to have to be renovated, there will be medical bills and so much more.

The lives of the whole family are going to change.

If anyone spare anything at all to help out this lovely family during their time of need please CLICK HERE and donate.

Anything donated would be gratefully appreciated.