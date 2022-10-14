Elderly people in Kilkenny 'terrified' about anti-social behaviour as Hallowe'en nears

Cllr John Coonan has called on local residents to report anti-social behaviour in the run-up to Hallowe'en to better safeguard vulnerable groups in the community.
Secondhand reports of fireworks already being set off in Kilkenny city are serving as a warning sign for more regular anti-social behaviour in the coming weeks.
"Elderly people, particularly those living alone, as well as animals, can become terrified by fireworks," Cllr Coonan said.
"Many people too become very scared at this time of year with an increase of other forms of anti-social behaviour likely.
"I think it would be a good idea for resident groups to meet up and discuss possible action plans for the weeks ahead."
