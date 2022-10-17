Get rid of materials that can be used for bonfires, gardaí warn

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have issued a warning in advance of the Halloween season urging local people and businesses to get rid of materials that can be stockpiled for bonfires.
In a recent post, gardaí stated: "With Halloween a few weeks away, it gives everybody, especially those in the business world, time to give the place a good clean up.
"Get rid of any materials which can be used for stockpile for bonfires.
"Try to ensure that nothing is left outside your premises which can be taken for bonfires.
"Pallets and tyres are the main items sought, so get working on cleaning up and reduce the temptation."
