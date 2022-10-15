'Petrified' elderly dog handed over to dog shelter in Kilkenny

The owner is sought for a dog recently handed over to Carlow/Kilkenny dog shelter in Paulstown.
"This poor older girl came into us yesterday, she is petrified and is very nervous," the shelter said.
"If you are the owner please call us on 0599726785".
In order to reclaim the animal, proof ownership will be essential.
Fees will also apply and a dog licence will be needed.
Mayor David Fitzgerald, Carmel Slater President Kilkenny Lions Club, Brian Cody and Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
Gemma Grant, Baby Billy, Emma Corr, Iris Kavanagh, Bo Connery Butler, Conor Mullan, Breda Gertberg, Finn Power and Joanna Cunningham ( Director of the Watergate Theatre)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.