Skeletal remains found by farmer in Kilkenny likely to be from Bronze Age

A farmer clearing his land not far from the Waterford border in South Kilkenny uncovered what appeared to be human remains when removing topsoil on Tuesday.
The matter was reported to gardaí in Thomastown on Wednesday morning and the scene was preserved for a number of hours.
Following an investigation it was established the site in the Lingaun Valley area of South Kilkenny is a cist burial chamber, likely to be from the bronze age era.
Similar chambers have been discovered in the adjoining area of Piltown.
Coroner for County Kilkenny, Tim Kiely, was informed of circumstances and outcome of Garda enquiries.
A team from the National Monuments Section travelled to examine the site this week.
Skygazers are set for some celestial fireworks as Earth passes through the debris left by Halley’s Comet.
