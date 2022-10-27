Update issued on former Kilkenny political candidate who was reported missing

Peter O'Loughlin
A former local political candidate reported missing in July has been found 'safe and well' by gardaí.
Gardaí confirmed that they located Peter yesterday morning in a statement issued to the media:
"Peter O'Loughlin (37) who was reported missing from his home in Cork, on Monday, 4th July 2022, has been located safe and well.
"Gardaí would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter."
O'Loughlin contested the 2015 Carlow-Kilkenny By-election and founded the political party 'Identity Ireland'.
