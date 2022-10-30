UPDATE: Debris on busy Kilkenny motorway this morning

Debris has been cleared from the busy M9 motorway in Kilkenny this morning.
Morning commuters may have encountered the debris at Junction 7 - Paulstown (North) from 8am - 8.45am.
The debris impacted the ability to drive on both lanes.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have since reported that the debris has been cleared.
There are no reports of any damage to vehicles following the incident.
