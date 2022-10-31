Gardaí issue warning on possibly defective fireworks in Kilkenny

Gardaí are warning about the serious dangers associated with using imported fireworks on Halloween.

Each year many children and young persons suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.

It should be borne in mind that the sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal.

It should be also noted that it is illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State.

Many of the fireworks that are offered for sale illegally here have not passed any quality control tests and are possibly defective.

The gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution. In addition there is a specific offence under law for throwing any ignited fireworks in public places.

The only exception to these laws is where a 'professional' type firework display is authorised under permit.

A garda spokesman stressed that apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms and causing unnecessary extra demands on garda resources. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there always the possibility of outbreaks of fire in property if fireworks such as 'rockets' continue to burn after landing.

"We ask that parents be responsible in ensuring that their children do not cause injury to either themselves or others on Halloween night. If you discover that your children have possession of fireworks please take same from them," he added.

If anybody has information relating to the illegal sale of fireworks they should contact their local garda station or use the Garda Confidential Line telephone number 1800 666111.