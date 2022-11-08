ALERT: Vehicle reported on fire on Kilkenny motorway

A vehicle caught fire this evening on the M9 (Southbound) between Junction 7 (Paulstown) and Junction 8 (Kilkenny).
The incident was confirmed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) at 6.48pm.
Emergency services attended the incident and it has since been cleared at 7.20pm.
More to follow...
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.