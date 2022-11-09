New lease of life for Kilkenny donkeys after cruel neglect

CLICK '>' ARROW ABOVE TO BROWSE THROUGH BEFORE AND AFTER PICS
It's been 2 years and 4 months since gardaí seized two abandoned donkeys in Callan (pictured above at time of rescue).
Newly-named Shrek and Barney are now enjoying the good life in their forever home.
Click through pics above to see the difference between before and after rescue pics.
We all need good news stories.
