10 Nov 2022

New Kilkenny location added to Ireland's prestigious Blue Book for 2023

15th Century castle to join Ireland’s Blue Book

KILKENNY

Tubbrid Castle

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

10 Nov 2022 7:01 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A 15th Century Kilkenny castle is to join Ireland’s Blue Book for 2023.

Tubbrid Castle, located in Barna in Kilkenny, is set to be one of five properties joining the Ireland’s Blue Book collection of country houses, historic hotels, and restaurants for 2023.

Tubbrid Castle is also the only private rental that has been added to the collection for 2023. This will bring the total number of Kilkenny properties in the Blue Book to three.

The Old Inn, Fernhill House and Gardens, Perryville House and private rental Tubbrid Castle will also be welcomed into the collection for 2023. The new additions bring the total number of properties in the Ireland’s Blue Book collection to 63.

Tubbrid Castle is a 15th Century Irish castle deep in Ireland's Ancient East. Uninhabited for the past hundred years, it has been restored to its former glory. Visitors can sleep and feast like a king in a four-poster bed and its great hall's fully equipped kitchen and oak banquet table.

"We are pleased to join Ireland's Blue Book, an association that epitomises the best of Irish hospitality," said co-owners John and Helen Campion.

"As a family business, we share a strong focus on high standards and sustainability, as well as a passion for promoting and protecting Ireland's built heritage. We believe that staying in a unique heritage property like Tubbrid Castle provides an unforgettable experience for local and international guests."

