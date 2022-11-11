Road in Kilkenny remains closed following fatal collision

File Photo
The Ring Road in Kilkenny remains closed from the Bohernatounish Roundabout to the Waterford Road Roundabout for forensic examination following a fatal collision yesterday.
Alternative routes should be utilised.
HGVs and larger vehicles should pay special care in choosing a route.
Gardaí are now also appealing for witnesses to the collision.
It occurred at approximately 5.20pm on Thursday (yesterday) when gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and pedestrian on the Ring Road at Spring Hill, Kilkenny.
The pedestrian, a woman in her mid 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.
Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

