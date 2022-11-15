Book of Condolence opens at City Hall for Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan

Cllr John Coonan, Mayor David Fitzgerald, and Cllr Eugene McGuinness PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD
A book of condolences has been opened at City Hall in Kilkenny for Vicky Phelan, who has died.
The cervical cancer campaigner has been hailed from all quarters as a powerful advocate for Irish women.
"A book of condolence has been opened in Kilkenny City Hall in memory of the bravery, courage and leadership of Vicky Phelan RIP Our thoughts are with Vicky's family at this difficult time," said the Mayor.
