29 Dec 2021

It's all systems go for 42nd annual Castlecomer wellie race

From this week's Castlecomer Notes

KILKENNY

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Maurice Shortall

Email:

notes@kilkennypeople.ie

It’s all systems go for the 42nd Annual Wellington Race. Personality Aisling O’Neill can expect a warm welcome on Deenside. Among the charities that will benefit are

The Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital, North Kilkenny Wheelchair Association, St. Patrick’s School & Centre, Kilkenny, Ballyragget – Ballyouskill Lourdes Fund, School of the Holy Spirit, Kilkenny, Castlecomer Social Services, St Vincent de Paul, SOS Castlecomer plus various other local, national and international charities. The bread and butter of the event are the Sponsorship Cards which are now available from Bollards Bar, Corner House, Quick Pik, Smoking Mirrors and from any committee member.

All activities will be outdoors on New Year’s Day with the emphasis on safety, so people are urged to be patient and careful with the changed format. An appeal goes out to all participants and spectators to be patient and obey the stewards, in these challenging times safety and social distancing is uppermost on all our minds.   

Wellie Race Committee 2022.

Chairman – Michael Brennan.

Vice – Chairman – Seamus Walsh.

Secretary – Billy Moran.

Treasurer – Enda Healy.

PROs – Gerard (Chubby) Brennan and Maurice Shortall.

Committee ; John Brennan, Seamus Walsh, John Curran, Tom Cody, Jimmy Harding, Michael Walsh, Paddy Phelan, Mark Rothwell, Donnacha Lynch, Chris Grammar, Christy Cody, Tony Brennan, Marty Connolly, Gerry Dunne, Betty Brennan (Hon. Member).

