Kilkenny library closures announced this week due to staffing shortages

Carnegie library on John's Quay, Kilkenny city
Due to staffing shortages, a number of library services across Kilkenny have been forced to close this week.
Today, Wednesday, January 5: Thomastown Library closed, Callan Library closed from 12.30pm, Ferrybank Library closed from 12pm
Tomorrow, Thursday, January 6: City Library closed
Friday, January 7: City Library closed
Saturday, January 6: Castlecomer Library closed
Kilkenny County Council Library Service apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Visit 'kilkennylibrary.ie' for online services, available 24/7 with your library card.
