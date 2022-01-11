Dog fouling a 'serious issue' in Kilkenny village

Dog fouling has now become a 'serious issue' in the village of Ballyhale, according to one local correspondent.
Recently, people in the villages have noticed individuals walking their dogs and just allowing them to foul on green areas used by children to play.
Some offenders have even been identified locally.
If reported, local offenders may be subject to a fine of €150, which can be issued by local gardaí or Kilkenny County Council.
It is important that dogs are not ‘let’ foul footpaths and green playing areas and that responsible owners would pick up after their dogs and bin it.
The co-operation of various dog owners in the Parish is much appreciated by residents.
