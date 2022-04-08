Search

08 Apr 2022

Historic new jersey for a prominent Kilkenny club

'GEANSAITHE NUA' - from this week's Windgap-Tullahought Notes

KILKENNY

Windgap footballers in their jersey that celebrates the history of the games in the area with the Clubs Founders names and the local teams The Slatequarry Miners, Lamogue, Cotterstown and St Joseph's

Jimmy Walsh, Windgap Notes

08 Apr 2022 12:42 PM

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The County Football semi-final in Windgap on Sunday afternoon saw the launch of the new club jersey.

In the traditional red colour it celebrates the history of over 120 years of the games in the area, the geansaí bears the names of the founding members of Bearna na Gaoithe in Dan Phelan, Ned Fitzpatrick, Geoff Butler, Seamus Horgan, Jimmy Butler and Seamus Fleming in 1954 on one sleeve and of the four local teams the Slatequarry Miners, Lamogue, Cotterstown and St Joseph’s which led to the setting up of the Windgap GAA Club on the other. Designed by current player Niall Walsh, the crest carries the Killamery High Cross and Brooch, the Miners Egg in the Slatequarries and the Ogham Stone in Lamogue.

PEACE IN THE VALLEY
On a beautiful Saturday, an air of stillness and tranquillity settled over the area as dozens of visitors came to Climb with Charlie on the scenic Windgap and the Kilmacoliver Loop walks in Tullahought.
Across the valley on Slievenamon the main pathway from Kilcash to the summit stood out like a painted ribbon as hundreds more made the climb.

Also, out and about daffodils, dandelions, tiny violets and wild strawberries blossomed as ladybirds, butterflies, bumble bees and dung flies were seen basking in the sheltered warm sunshine. As many visitors made their own form of pilgrimage, unusually tinted flies congregated on variegated holly and hundreds of tadpoles in the wildlife area provided their own attractions.

Elsewhere, time in nature stood still as the cock pheasant stretched out and crowed before 7am unaware that it was an hour earlier at 6am in the human’s world the week before. With most of the current farm work completed only the occasional sounds of mallets and post drivers broke the day’s silence.


CAR TREASURE HUNT
The Lingaun Valley Tourism Group is holding a car treasure hunt on the Easter Bank Holiday Monday, April 18.
The route takes in the countryside on both sides of the Lingaun River with three separate starting points to choose from. They are at the Windgap Lakeside Car Park, Kilkieran Cottage Restaurant Car Park and Grangemockler Village Car Park.
The cars will depart between 1.30pm and 2.30pm and all are invited to come along for this educational Fun Day out with lots of prizes to be won. The entry fee is €20 per car.

COOLAGH AND UKRAINE
The tallies are in and show that the Callan Parish Fundraiser organised by the Coolagh Pattern Committee raised €7,016.24 for the war torn Ukrainian people.
Many thanks are extended to all who helped or donated to the successful coffee morning that showed the massive goodwill, support and generosity of people that is out there.

CLOSET FASHION SHOW
Kilmoganny Tidy Towns will host a ‘Take a look in the Closet Fashion Show’ in St Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny on Friday, April 15 at 8pm.

The event is in aid of the Ukraine Appeal and Kilmoganny Tidy Towns and will show beautiful donated clothes being exhibited by local models on the Catwalk. All categories will be on

