Hyundai Tucson and IONIQ 5 achieve five-star ratings in Euro NCAP testing

With the all-new Tucson, IONIQ 5 and Bayon, three new Hyundai models have received top ratings from the independent vehicle assessment organisation European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).



Both Tucson and IONIQ 5 achieved the maximum five-star safety rating while Bayon was given a rating of four stars.

Vehicles undergoing Euro NCAP’s safety test are evaluated on the following four categories: adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road user and safety assist.



The five-star-rated Hyundai Tucson performed particularly well across adult occupant and child occupant. IONIQ 5 also excelled in these categories as well as safety assist. In its assessment, Bayon performed particularly well in the child occupant category.



“The fact that Tucson and IONIQ 5 have both achieved the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP serves as evidence that not only is Hyundai a leader in future mobility, but our models are among the safest automobiles in Europe,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

“These Euro NCAP ratings show that Hyundai is committed to guaranteeing our customers as well as other road users a high level of safety and technology-driven mobility solutions.”



Smart Sense

Hyundai models are equipped with Hyundai Smart Sense active safety and driving assistance features.

In addition to its seven-airbag system enhanced to keep front-seat passengers even safer, the all-new Tucson’s upgraded safety package now includes Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA).



On the motorway, HDA helps Tucson regulate the speed, maintain the distance to the car in front, and keep in its lane. BVM shows the rear view in the cluster when the turn signal is used. BCA monitors rear corners and alerts the drivers when another vehicle is detected, applying differential braking when necessary. FCA autonomously brakes to avoid collisions with cars, pedestrians, and cyclists. The feature now includes Junction Turning, expanding the range of protection to include preventing collisions at intersections while turning left.



Driving Assist

IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). HDA 2 makes driving on the motorway more convenient by combining Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) and Lane Following Assist (LFA) and utilising Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities.



The feature uses the front view camera, radar sensors, and navigation data to control the speed, direction, and following distance as well as help the driver change lanes.



Like the other members of the Hyundai SUV family, Bayon prioritises safety, coming standard with an extensive list of Smart Sense features.



In addition to safer motorway driving, Driver Attention Warning (DAW) can warn the driver when drowsy or distracted driving is detected. Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) alerts the driver when do not react quickly enough to the vehicle ahead of them moving forward.



Hyundai has been producing models that have regularly received Euro NCAP’s top safety rating. With the most recent additions being Tucson and IONIQ 5, former Hyundai models that have earned the maximum five-star rating include the i30, Kona, Santa Fe, IONIQ and Nexo.