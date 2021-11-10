Sleek and sporty Kuga is Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever

The stylish and distinctive all-new Ford Kuga SUV – Ford’s most electrified vehicle ever – introduces sleek new exterior design with premium proportions for improved roominess and comfort.

The sophisticated and stylish all-new Kuga Titanium, sporty Kuga ST‑Line and upscale Kuga Vignale are offered with an advanced range of hybrid powertrains that delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency with the range average improved by up to 28% like-for-like compared with the outgoing model.

The comprehensive Kuga powertrain line-up includes Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, Kuga EcoBlue Hybrid (mild hybrid) and Kuga Hybrid (full hybrid) variants, alongside Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel, 1.5‑litre EcoBlue diesel and 1.5‑litre EcoBoost petrol engines, and intelligent eight-speed automatic transmission.

The all-new Kuga offers even more intuitive comfort and driver assistance features, including the FordPass Connect modem that helps owners better manage their Kuga Plug-In Hybrid with new electrified vehicle features for the FordPass app.

Sophisticated

Further sophisticated technologies include a wireless charging pad and Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system supported by an 8 ‑inch central touchscreen. A premium B&O Sound System produces a high-quality audio experience, while a new industry-first, free-form, 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster with ‘true colour’ is more informative, intuitive and easier to read.

New Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring technologies help drivers negotiate stop-start and highway traffic with greater confidence than ever before, while predictive curve light and sign-based light help drivers see more clearly in the dark. Head-up display technology helps drivers to keep their eyes on the road ahead, and Active Park Assist 2 enables fully automated parking manoeuvres at the push of a button.

Best-in-class rear legroom and luggage space can be realised using sliding second row seats, able to easily move forward or rearward up to 150mm.

“The all-new Kuga is our best example yet of Ford’s human-centric design approach; developed in close collaboration with SUV customers to deliver distinctive style, unprecedented powertrain choice, premium comfort and advanced technologies that make life easier for owners inside and outside of the car,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

The all-new Kuga is based on Ford’s new global front-wheel drive flexible architecture that supports improved aerodynamics for better fuel efficiency and helps reduce Kuga’s weight versus outgoing models by up to 80kg when comparing equivalent powertrain variants.

Safety

In addition, the new architecture is designed to enhance crash performance and contributes to Kuga’s Euro NCAP five-star safety rating;2 delivers 10% more torsional stiffness for improved driving dynamics; and creates more interior space for Ford’s mid-size models while still enabling expressive and dynamic design.

The all-new Kuga introduces distinctive new exterior design that is more sculpted and simplified with premium proportions. A streamlined silhouette incorporates a longer wheelbase that creates a larger footprint on the road benefitting ride and stability; a longer bonnet; further reclined rear windshield angle; and lower roofline. The result is a more energetic, nimble and capable appearance than ever before.

Ford is committed to offering an electrified version of every passenger vehicle it brings to market in Europe and will grow its range of electrified vehicles in Europe to 18 on sale before the end of 2021. The all-new Kuga is the first Ford vehicle to be offered with plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid and full hybrid powertrain technology.

Efficiency

Kuga Plug-In Hybrid: The all-new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid delivers the driving range and freedom offered by a traditional combustion engine alongside the efficiency and refinement of an electric powertrain.

The battery can be charged using a front fender-mounted charging port, and is automatically replenished on the move using regenerative charging technology that captures kinetic energy normally lost during braking. To fully charge the battery from an external 230-volt electricity supply will take less than six hours.

Drivers can choose when and how to deploy battery power using EV Auto, EV Now, EV Later and EV Charge modes. When the battery reaches its lowest state-of-charge, the Kuga automatically reverts to EV Auto mode – supplementing petrol engine power with electric motor assistance using recaptured energy for optimised fuel efficiency.