Search

10/11/2021

Michael Lyng Motors: The changing face of the motor industry - Part 2

KILKENNY

The Lyng family Picture: Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

“In recent years, all the talk from our government has been towards electric, plug-in electric and hybrid. We have some huge environmental challenges to face going forward.”

Coupled with the change in focus to electric vehicles, the industry came up against some other hurdles, both seen and unseen.
“In January 2020 Brexit came into force after causing huge problems, such as higher delivery costs and longer lead times, higher prices and non-availability of stock and parts,” said Michael. “After that, we had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“In late February 2020 the first case of the virus was recorded in Ireland, before the country closed down in late March 2020.

“It was a scary time,” he admitted. “More than 5,400 people have died in Ireland with Covid-19 to date. All businesses closed, some to never reopen. Schools closed. There was no traffic on the roads, no-one walking on our streets.”

As part of the essential services group, Michael Lyng Motors kept the doors open but moved at a much different pace.
“We had skeleton staff on to look after frontline workers, HSE, ambulances, Garda,” he said. “It was a hard time, but I have to pay a special word of thanks to our staff who willingly accepted this was essential work and did anything they could with a smile.”

So, what does the future hold for Michael Lyng Motors?

“I am very confident in the future for the motor industry,” said Michael. “Yes, there will be humps and bumps but there will always be a demand for the motor vehicle.

“I am delighted to confirm that Michael Lyng Motors contract has been extended for Ford cars and commercial vehicles and we will be building a new custom-built Commercial Showroom for the massive and expanding Ford Commercial Range in spring 2022.”

Thanks
“I would like to say a very special thanks to all our frontline staff who worked so hard and at times put their own lives at risk to save others,” he said.

“We want to thank Michael Byrne, Siobhan Donohoe and Vicky Comerford for their brilliant work on putting this supplement together.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media