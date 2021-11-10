Michael Lyng Motors: The changing face of the motor industry - Part 2

“In recent years, all the talk from our government has been towards electric, plug-in electric and hybrid. We have some huge environmental challenges to face going forward.”

Coupled with the change in focus to electric vehicles, the industry came up against some other hurdles, both seen and unseen.

“In January 2020 Brexit came into force after causing huge problems, such as higher delivery costs and longer lead times, higher prices and non-availability of stock and parts,” said Michael. “After that, we had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“In late February 2020 the first case of the virus was recorded in Ireland, before the country closed down in late March 2020.

“It was a scary time,” he admitted. “More than 5,400 people have died in Ireland with Covid-19 to date. All businesses closed, some to never reopen. Schools closed. There was no traffic on the roads, no-one walking on our streets.”

As part of the essential services group, Michael Lyng Motors kept the doors open but moved at a much different pace.

“We had skeleton staff on to look after frontline workers, HSE, ambulances, Garda,” he said. “It was a hard time, but I have to pay a special word of thanks to our staff who willingly accepted this was essential work and did anything they could with a smile.”

So, what does the future hold for Michael Lyng Motors?

“I am very confident in the future for the motor industry,” said Michael. “Yes, there will be humps and bumps but there will always be a demand for the motor vehicle.

“I am delighted to confirm that Michael Lyng Motors contract has been extended for Ford cars and commercial vehicles and we will be building a new custom-built Commercial Showroom for the massive and expanding Ford Commercial Range in spring 2022.”

Thanks

“I would like to say a very special thanks to all our frontline staff who worked so hard and at times put their own lives at risk to save others,” he said.

“We want to thank Michael Byrne, Siobhan Donohoe and Vicky Comerford for their brilliant work on putting this supplement together.”