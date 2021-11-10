Michael Lyng Motors: Thinking of going electric?

By electrifying their entire range of vehicles, Ford are not just imagining what tomorrow will look like - they’re already building it. By the end of 2021, Ford will have launched 14 new hybrid and electric vehicles in Ireland.

Whether it’s Puma with EcoBoost Hybrid, Kuga with three hybrid options, or the all-electric Mustang Mach-E: you have the power to choose the right EV for you. Hyundai is also committed to creating a greener Ireland with their vast range of vehicles, from the Tucson to the Kona.

If you typically drive up to 400 km per day, an IONIQ 5 with a range of up to 481 km or a new Kona Electric with a range of up to 484km may currently be the right choice for you. The IONIQ EV with a range of 312km may be the right choice for others.

Consider also that most EV owners charge overnight in their driveway, giving them a full charge in the morning at a 70% to 80% saving on petrol and diesel costs.

If you are buying a new electric vehicle you have a good selection to choose from.

One decision people have to make is whether to buy a battery electric vehicle or Hybrid. Many see hybrid vehicles as a safe option. However choosing one technology over another should be an informed choice:

Take a good look at your driving requirements. Then compare them to the driving ranges of the electric vehicles on the market. If you will rarely use the combustion engine of a hybrid, then consider whether you really need it. Pure electric vehicles offer larger batteries and longer electric driving ranges than hybrids. But, if you make regular long distance trips and have a short commute the rest of the time, a hybrid may suit better. The more electric you drive, the cleaner and cheaper your driving experience will be.