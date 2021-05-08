New vehicle registrations on the rise again after tough pandemic year

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official new vehicle statistics on new car registrations and the results come as welcome news the motor industry.

To present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID) when businesses were fully operational.

55,207 new cars were registered to date in 2021 compared to 50,138 for the same period in 2020 but figures still have a way to climb to reach pre-pandemic levels - 73,030 in 2019.

Light Commercials Vehicles (LCV) saw an increase of 2,385 registrations compared to April last year 231 and 1,798 for the same month in 2019.

This year to date saw 13,722 new LCVs registered, an increase on last year’s 9,500 (+44.4%) and 12,853 on 2019 (+6.67%).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) seen 325 registrations in April when compared to 96 in April 2020 and 305 April 2019.

Year to date HGV's registrations total 1,223 compared with 1,004 in 2020 (+21.81%) and 1,189 in 2019 (+2.86%).

5,676 used cars were imported in April 2021, compared with 200 imports in April 2020, a decrease on the 8,887 imports in April 2019.

Year to date used imports are up 36.4% (24,095) on 2020 (17,666) and down 32.54% on 2019 (35,719).

For the month of April 2021, 596 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 50 in April 2020.

So far this year 3,414 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 1,700 on the same period 2020.

Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 22.61%. Diesel now accounts for 36.86%, Petrol 32.06%, Hybrid 16.66%, Electric 6.18% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 5.95%

5 Top Selling Car Brands April 2021 were:

1.Toyota 2.Volkswagen 3.Hyundai 4. Skoda 5. Ford

5 Top Selling Car Models April 2021 were:

1.Hyundai Tucson 2.Toyota Corolla 3.Toyota RAV 4, 4.Ford Focus 5.Volkswagen Tiguan