Calls for the theory tests centres to be re-opened immediately - more than 1600 waiting in Kilkenny

Fianna Fáil Senator Aidan Davitt is calling for the theory tests centres to be re-opened immediately due to the long-term economic affects to the country due to the delay in truck licences, construction licences among others being approved.

1,626 people are waiting to sit the theory test in Kilkenny.

Under current level 5 restrictions the Driver Theory Test Service (DTTS) was not deemed an essential service by the Government and is therefore suspended. Currently the DTTS has over 105,000 candidates waiting to undertake their theory test.

Senator Davitt commented, “Delays after delays will hinder economic recovery, the closure of theory tests centres has impacted massively on young drivers and their quality of life, hindering them for starting a job due to lack of transport options. This is especially the case in rural areas with no public transport options.

“Theory test centres should open seven days a week for 12 hour shifts to help clear the backlog.”