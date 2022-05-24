Stop-Go system in place today on busy Kilkenny road

File pic
Motorists are being warned of possible delays as essential works take place on a main Kilkenny road today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday).
A temporary stop-go system is in place on the N76 Kilkenny City to Callan road at Shellumsrath (about 2km from the city).
⚠️Temporary Stop and Go in place at the N76 Callan Road, Co. Kilkenny (approximately 2km outside Kilkenny City at Shellumsrath)-Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th of May 2022@kclr96fm @KKPeopleNews @CRKC1 pic.twitter.com/FQ3undCcl0— Kilkenny County Council (@KilkennyNotices) May 24, 2022
