Kilkenny bids a rainy farewell to troops going to Lebanon
Fionn is the mascot of the 3rd Infantry Battalion
The wet weather didn’t dampen the mood today at the Ministerial Review in Stephens Bks, Kilkenny for the 115 Inf Bn who will be deploying to South Lebanon with @UNIFIL_ . 338 troops drawn from across the DF will deploy in next month with over 100 embarking on their first mission pic.twitter.com/zG1S36bRRd— Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) October 25, 2019
Irish troops heading to Lebanon as part of the UNIFIL mission there were sent on their way from Kilkenny's James Stephens Barracks this morning (Friday).
Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe TD, Mayor of Kilkenny, Martin Brett, families, friends and, of course, mascot Fionn the Irish wolfhound, were all on hand for the farewell review parade.
Check out this video from the Irish Defence Forces from the barracks.
