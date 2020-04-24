WATCH
Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel welcomes some unexpected guests!
The hotel business is a bit quiet in Kilkenny at the moment - for humans anyway!
Staff at the Newpark Hotel were busy this week, though, when they welcomed some unusual guests.
We're not sure about the chickens but the rabbits look friendly!
Animal Adventures #NewparkHotel #Wemissourhumanguests pic.twitter.com/kTvw7jA7SV— NewparkHotelKilkenny (@NewparkHotel) April 23, 2020
Animal Adventures #NewparkHotel #WemissourhumanguestsPosted by Newpark Hotel Kilkenny with Escape Health Club & Spa on Thursday, 23 April 2020
