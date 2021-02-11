WATCH: Credit Union staff from all over Ireland bust a move for the Jerusalema dance challenge

From Derry to Kerry and everywhere in between, including our own Kilkenny crew, staff from Credit Union branches across the country have took on the Jersualema dance challenge.

Inspired by An Garda Síochána's viral take on the choreographed dance routine, performed to the South African gospel hit 'Jerusalema' by Master KG, the dance craze continues to sweep across Ireland.

Among the branches to take part were St Canice's CU, Kilkenny, Ballygall CU, Mullingar CU, Derry CU, Drogheda CU and many more.

Posting their take to Twitter, they said: "From Derry to Kerry and everywhere in between, inspired by @GardaTraffic, here's our credit union crack at the #JeruselemaChallenge"

Having laid down the gauntlet with their own version, they challenged An Post and Post Office staff to "to show off their moves" and take on the challenge.

Watch the video below in two parts: