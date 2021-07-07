GALLERY: Kilkenny photographer's 'Smedia' shortlisted lockdown project

Click 'Next>' Above To See Some Of Sarah's Work
Ormonde College of Further Education Media Studies student Sarah Brunel was shortlisted and eventually announced as runner-up in this year's National Media Student ('Smedia') Awards for 'Student Photographer of the Year'.
The Kilkenny photographer's work focused on the lockdown and the inherent restrictions during the pandemic, exploring the play on light and colour.
It was shortlisted in the 'news' category.
Media Studies Course Coordinator Fiona Power congratulated Sarah on behalf of the Ormonde College.
"We wish Sarah the very best of luck in her future photography and media career," she told Kilkenny People.
Sarah has kindly allowed some of her work to be showcased. Click 'NEXT STORY' to click through some of her pics!
